100 days: Residents of Ondo commend Akeredolu, want more benefits of democracy

Some residents of Ondo State have urged Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to ensure more benefits of democracy for the people as the government celebrates its 100 days in office.

Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who emerged the winner of the Nov. 26, 2016 Governorship Election, was inaugurated as the sixth executive governor of the state on Feb. 24.

The residents, who spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Okitipupa, Ondo State, commended the governor for his achievements in 100 days in power.

They urged the governor not to rest on his oars but ensure he fulfilled all his electioneering promises to the people.

A civil servant, Mr Wole Akinjuyigbe, who praised the state government for paying salaries of workers, urged the governor to revive all moribund industries.

“Gov. Akeredolu is God-sent to this state but l urge him to help resuscitate all our dead factories; Okitipupa Oil Palm, Oluwa Glass, Cocoa industries and others,” he said.

A hairdresser, Mrs Adenike Akinbobola, who also commended the government’s performance, urged the governor to urgently address the epileptic power supply in the southern part of the state.

“We have been in total darkness for the past three years now, this has really affected our businesses, l urge our governor to help us,” she said.

A trader, Mrs Morenike Idris, urged Akeredolu to give more political appointments to women in his administration.

She contended that women deserved more involvement in view of their contributions to the governor’s victory at the poll.

Mr Omowaire Odusola, a lawyer urged the governor to take urgent steps toward youth empowerment to reduce social vices in the society.

“We hear so many cases of criminal activities being perpetrated by the youth, this is the outcome of unemployment; our governor should address this issue,” Odusola said.

Mr Sola Ikuidowo, the Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Okitipupa chapter, also said Akeredolu had performed well in his 100 days in office.

“We all felt his presence since his assumption of office, in spite of paucity of funds he completed some roads abandoned by previous government; this is a plus for him,” he said.

Mr Tajudeen Akanbi, the Chairman, Association of Commercial Motorcycle Riders Association (ACCOMORAN), Okitipupa chapter also lauded the governor’s performance.

“I think the governor has performed well, the peace we the okada riders are experiencing now was not there before because we were being chased here and there for multiple taxes,’’ Akanbi said.

A chieftain of APC, Mr Wole Akeremale said that the Akeredolu’s administration had brought smiles to faces of many citizens in the state.

Akeremale noted the prompt payment of salaries, road network constructions, support for education, renewal of the forestation policies and agricultural empowerment to youths as part of the government’s achievements.