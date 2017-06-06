Pages Navigation Menu

100 days: Residents of Ondo State commend Akeredolu, want more benefits of democracy

Posted on Jun 6, 2017

Some residents of Ondo State have urged Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to ensure more benefits of democracy for the people as the government celebrates its 100 days in office. Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who emerged the winner of the Nov. 26, 2016 Governorship Election, was inaugurated as the sixth executive governor of the […]

