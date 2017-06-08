Pages Navigation Menu

10,000 farmers to benefit from Oyo/Dangote N9bn partnership

Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi has disclosed that over 10,000 farmers in the state will benefit from Oyo State Government/Dangote Group N9bn rice production partnership. Ajimobi made this known on Thursday in Saki during the official launch of WAMCO Milk Collection Centre, Saki He said that the milk collection centre is the fifth of […]

