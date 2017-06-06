10111 call operators ‘go slow’ over low wages – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
10111 call operators 'go slow' over low wages
Independent Online
Johannesburg – Call operators from the national emergency hotline 10111, will be marching to the offices of Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula in Tshwane on Tuesday morning over wage disputes. Tell a friend. Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula is seen at …
10111 call centre employees threaten complete shutdown over salary dispute
Police union threatens to close 10111 call centres over pay dispute
10111 Emergency Call Centre workers to march
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!