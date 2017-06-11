11 accused of SGR vandalism face charges – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
11 accused of SGR vandalism face charges
Daily Nation
Some of the 11 people arrested in connection to vandalism of the Standard Gauge Railway are arraigned in court on June 9, 2017. Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Alexander Muteti opposed the release of the accused on bond. PHOTO …
