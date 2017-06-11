11 killed by unknown gunmen in Rivers state (Graphic photos)

11 people have been gruesomely murdered in the early hours of today by unknown gunmen in Tai, Rivers state. It was reveal that the hoodlums invaded the community with sophisticated rifles and shot sporadically. See photos below… PHOTO 1 PHOTO 2 PHOTO 3 PHOTO 4 PHOTO 5 PHOTO 6 PHOTO 7

The post 11 killed by unknown gunmen in Rivers state (Graphic photos) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

