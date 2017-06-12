12 girls arrested in Katsina on their way to Europe

Seven girls using hijab to disguise themselves and evade arrest were among the 12 persons intercepted by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Katsina on their way to Europe. This brings the total number of persons apprehended by the NIS to 40 in the last four months as they tried to cross various legal and […]

The post 12 girls arrested in Katsina on their way to Europe appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

