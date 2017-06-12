Pages Navigation Menu

12-year-old girl raped by 70-year-old man in Delta State (Photos)

A former bus driver, Sunday Nwokoro, 70, was yesterday apprehended for allegedly raping a 12-year-old primary 4 pupil of Agbor Model Primary School, Agbor, Delta State. According to the father of the victim, Mr Friday Egbineka, “Mr Sunday Nwokoro lives near my house at Umudein Street, Agbor. My children usually visit his house to watch […]

