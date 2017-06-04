1,296 Nigerians repatriated from Libya from Jan to May —IOM

… more stranded

By Chioma Obinna

No fewer than 1,296 Nigerians were repatriated from Libya between January and May this year.

According to the figures released, yesterday, by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) during a stakeholders round table on irregular migration and human trafficking in Lagos, more Nigerians are stranded in Libya.

Speaking during the forum organised by the Salesians of Don Bosco and VIS, a retired IOM Consultant Mrs. Winnie Aideyan, explained that more Nigerians are stranded outside the country having been deceived of a better life by human traffickers.

“Nigerians need to know that the grass is not greener on the other side. There is nothing wrong with travelling but people need to travel the correct way”, Aideyan said.

She said while calling on Nigerian youth to stop illegal migration: “Women need to be empowered so they will not be tempted by these traffickers, she said.

President Patriotic Citizen Initiative, PCI, Comrade Osita Osemene, who also spoke at the occasion, noted that many youths have been lost and human capacity destroyed through human trafficking and irregular migration.

Osemene explained that many youths are currently being received by traffickers who place adverts of fictitious job offers abroad and promises of easy visas.

“In internet you will see the advert promising free visa to Europe, Dubai and others. Some will promise job, accommodation and flight for N130,000. These are all fictitious. These people capitalise on our youth who are poor and unemployed. We need to understand that these are all fake”, he said

Recounting his experience, the PCI President said he was issued a fake visa and passport. He said: “We need to change the mindset that moving to Europe is the only way to make it. Parents need to stop giving away their children to traffickers”.

According to the Head, Public Enlightenment, NAPTIP, Mrs. Kehinde Akomolafe, human trafficking is modern day slavery which has destroyed a lot of life. “Young girls are being exploited sexually, forced to sleep with animals, children are used for labour. The effect is dehumanising and degrading, a lot of returnees are psychologically traumatised, some have contracted disease and unwanted pregnancy. People who have chosen to embark on such illegal migration should be aware of what they are going to face”, she said.

Explaining the aim of the round-table, the Network Manager for Salesians of Don Bosco and VIS, Stephen Igbokwe, said the event was organised to discourage youths from migrating irregularly to Europe. “Girl-child education will save our girls from being used as prostitutes”, he said.

