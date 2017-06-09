Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

135 schools damaged by Cape storm – iAfrica.com

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


iAfrica.com

135 schools damaged by Cape storm
iAfrica.com
135 schools have been damaged in the Western Cape on account of the storm which raged through the Mother City this week, according to local officials. 41 of these schools reported damage to their roofs with a small minority reporting heavy damage to
135 schools damaged by Western Cape stormsTimes LIVE
South Africa: Equal Education Pickets Outside Eastern Cape Legislature Over Bad State of SchoolsAllAfrica.com
Western Cape storm leaves 135 schools with severe damagesSouth African Broadcasting Corporation
The South African
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.