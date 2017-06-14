14 candidates jostle for UBTH CMD job

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—FOURTEEN persons, including the former National President of the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, Dr Osahon Enabulele, are in the race for the position of Chief Medical Director, CMD, of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH, as the tenure of the incumbent CMD, Prof. Michael Ibadin, expires today.

Meanwhile, the outgoing CMD of the hospital, Prof Ibadin, has boasted that his tenure was very fruitful and transparent, saying that the institution recorded more human and infrastructural development under his tenure than those of previous administrations.

Vanguard learned that majority of those vying for the position have served in various capacities in the institution while few are from outside the institution. Prof. Ibadin served his two terms of four years each.

Those in the race include Prof. Sylvester Idogun, Prof. Gabriel Ofovwe, Prof. Ernest Omoti, Prof. Alfred Ogbemudia, Prof. Moses Momoh, Dr Darlington Obaseki, Prof. Godwin Bazuaye, Prof. Anthony Okonkwo and others.

Prof. Ibadin, who will be leaving today, said: “I want to be remembered as somebody who came, had a clear vision of what to do and strived to achieve them. At the beginning, the targets I set for myself, I think I have exceeded them. I don’t think the history of this hospital will be written and I will not be remembered.

“As it is now, I am the longest serving CMD. Secondly, I have made some giant strides not just in buildings but in the way the hospital runs. If we were to run with the hospital’s capacity, you will not notice any form of development in the hospital. But we went beyond that though it has been very strenuous. For me, it has also interfered in my academic growth.”

