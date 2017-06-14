14 dead, many injured in Rivers’ community cult gang battle

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt Fourteen persons were shot dead while many others were critically injured in Sime, Tai Local Government area Rivers State following a bloody clash between cult gangs in the community in the early hours of Friday. Bob Uelor Nkue, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Tai Local Government who confirmed the massacre regretted that the dastardly incident occurred barely a month after Governor Nyesom Wike extended a second round of amnesty programme to four local government areas in Ogoniland for members of various cult members to renounce their membership and surrender their weapons. It was also learnt that due to the ferocious gun battle that characterized the cult clash, a lot of residents have fled their homes in droves.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

