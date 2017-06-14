14-yr-old rape victim slashes off attacker’s manhood in Katsina

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—Nemesis caught up with a rapist, Bishir Yau, 30, as his manhood was cut off by his victim, a 14-year-old girl (names withheld), in Katsina State.

The incident was said to have occurred in Kankara Local Government Area of the state, when Yau allegedly lured the girl, who resides in the same compound, with him into a nearby uncompleted building, and “forcefully had unlawful sexual intercourse with her.”

It was, however, gathered that while struggling to rescue herself, the teenage girl reportedly slashed off the attacker’s manhood with a razor blade.

The attacker, Yau, was arraigned before a Katsina senior magistrate court over rape, contrary to Section 283 of Penal Code.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Kabir Mohammed, told the court, yesterday, that Bishir Yau sometime last month allegedly lured the victim, who resides in the same house with him, into a nearby uncompleted building, and “forcefully had unlawful sexual intercourse with her.”

The police, through the First Information Report with number KT/741X/17, read in court to Bishir’s hearing, added “on struggling to get herself free from him, she (the victim) brought out a razor blade and cut his penis.”

Police prosecutor told the court, “it is a case of rape for mention,” before pleading that the case be adjourned to another date for mention. He said that investigation was still in progress.

Hajiya Fadile Dikko of the magistrate court adjourned the case to July 19 for mention, directing that Bishir be reman-ded in police custody till then.

14-yr-old rape victim slashes off attacker's manhood in Katsina appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

