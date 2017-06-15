Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

140 Sharia, Area, Customary Court Judges commence indefinite strike in Plateau

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Following the inability of government to pay their eight years dressing allowances, the Plateau State Chapter of the Sharia and Customary Court Judges Association of Nigerian (SACCJAN), on Wednesday commenced an indefinite sit-down strike action. This was disclosed by Chairman of the Association, Hon. Ayuba Dazel, while briefing journalists after an emergency congress of the […]

140 Sharia, Area, Customary Court Judges commence indefinite strike in Plateau

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.