Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

15 companies flout NSE’s financial reporting requirements – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

15 companies flout NSE's financial reporting requirements
Vanguard
MORE companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, flouted the post listing requirement of the Exchange as fifteen of them across the sub-sectors missed regulatory filling of their results to the Exchange in 2016 as against three in the

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.