15 Resident Electoral Commissioners appointed by the Senate

15 of the 27 Resident Electoral Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission has been confirmed for nomination, while 12 others are left pending. The confirmation followed the adoption of the report by the Senate Committee on INEC at the plenary on Thursday. Chairman of the committee, Senator Suleiman Nazif, while presenting the report, said …

