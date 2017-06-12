$150 Million: Tim Draper-Backed Bancor Completes Largest-Ever ICO
The initial coin offering (ICO) for the Bancor project has collected more than $150mm worth of ethers at then-current prices.
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
