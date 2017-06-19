150 women benefit from governor’s wife’s programme

Wife of Ondo State governor, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has trained 150 women in various skills in Okitipupa Local Government Area.

The gesture, it was learnt, was among activities marking the first 100 days in office of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN).

Mrs. Akeredolu, who presented certificates to the beneficiaries after the training, urged them to use well the skills they acquired.

She said the goal of the training was to ensure that more women were empowered.

Chairperson of Okitipupa Local Government Area, Mrs. Morenike Alaka, described the support to women through the training as unprecedented.

She said: “Some of the women who are being trained today were impregnated and abandoned; some are school dropouts who have no certificates to acquire jobs that would sustain them. But with this kind of training, they are now empowered to become self-reliant. Henceforth, these women are going to be financially independent.”

The post 150 women benefit from governor’s wife’s programme appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

