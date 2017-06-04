Pages Navigation Menu

1500 Juve fans hurt after fanzone panic – ESPN FC

1500 Juve fans hurt after fanzone panic
Juventus fans watching the UCL final rushed out of a Turin piazza after witnesses reported being spooked by a loud sound. Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid defeated Juventus to win their second straight Champions League title. ROME — The …
