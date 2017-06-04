1500 Juve fans hurt after fanzone panic – ESPN FC
|
ESPN FC
|
1500 Juve fans hurt after fanzone panic
ESPN FC
Juventus fans watching the UCL final rushed out of a Turin piazza after witnesses reported being spooked by a loud sound. Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid defeated Juventus to win their second straight Champions League title. ROME — The …
1000 injured during Turin stampede, Italian police say
Stampede in Turin as fans watch soccer game; 1000-plus injuries
'Panic and psychosis' leaves over 1500 injured in Turin during Champions League final
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!