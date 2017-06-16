16 Adkan staff get houses worth N700 million – Daily Trust
|
16 Adkan staff get houses worth N700 million
Adkan Services Nigeria Ltd, an estate developer pioneering urban development in Nigeria with its headquarters in Abuja has rewarded 16 loyal staff with houses worth N700million. In a statement, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Adkan Group, Mr.
