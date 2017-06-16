16 Killed in Multiple Suicide Bomb Attack in Dalori, Maiduguri

16 people have lost their lives in multiple suicide bomb attack in Dalori Kofa Village, Maiduguri, Borno state.

A statement released by the Information minister, NEMA North East, Abdulkadir Ibrahim said a total of four suicide bombers attacked the area.

It reads: “At about 8.45 pm 18/06/2019 Two female suicide bombers were intercepted when they tried to gain access into Dalori 2 IDP camp.

