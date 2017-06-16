16-year-old boy chops off penis after smoking Indian hemp

A 16-year-old boy has reportedly slashed off his manhood and almost killed his mum after he had feasted on what has been described as “super-strong” strain of Indian hemp. The delusional teenager had reportedly gone to bed with a knife, as he started hallucinating, fearing that some people lived right inside the walls of his […]

