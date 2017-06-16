Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

16-year-old boy chops off penis after smoking Indian hemp

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 16-year-old boy has reportedly slashed off his manhood and almost killed his mum after he had feasted on what has been described as “super-strong” strain of Indian hemp. The delusional teenager had reportedly gone to bed with a knife, as he started hallucinating, fearing that some people lived right inside the walls of his […]

The post 16-year-old boy chops off penis after smoking Indian hemp appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.