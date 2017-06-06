160 Golfers Expected In Lagos For 2017 Ladies Golf Club Championship

GEORGE OKOJIE,

At least 160 golfers are expected to take part in the two-day 2017 championship edition of the Ladies Golf Club Championship scheduled to take place in Ikoyi Club Golf section , Lagos.

A statement by the Publicity Secretaries of the Club, Ify Onukwuba and Edith Udegbe said the Club Championship is one of the main events in the Ikoyi Club 1938 lady golfers’ annual calendar.

According to Onukwuba, “Lady Golfers of all handicaps (0-36) play on the first day, with the 29-36 handicappers playing the Stableford format, while Lady golfers of handicap 28 and below play the stroke play format.

“The second day will feature lady golfers of handicap 28 and below, guest men and guest ladies. For lady golfers of handicap 28 and below, their total score over the two days will be taken into account in determining their performance.”

She added that,” players will be vying for 26 prizes in total, including prizes for Overall Gross Winner and Gross Winners for days one and two; Net winner for both days; Winners for the veteran men and women categories; Nearest to the pin and Longest drive.

“The Club Championship is open to all paid up lady members of the Ikoyi Club 1938 Golf Ladies’ sub-section, Ikoyi Club male golfers who play as guests; other invited guests and representatives of the sponsors of the Championship.”

According to the statement, Club Championship is the first major competition being organized by the new committee inaugurated in late February this year.

The committee has Mrs. Ronke Iyiola as Lady Captain and Mrs. Candy Agu as Lady Vice Captain.

