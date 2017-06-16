162 dubiously registered SIM cards and phones recovered from Billionaire Kidnap Kingpin Evans

More discoveries have been made on the ongoing investigation of kidnaps staged by Nigerian billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans. A senior Police officer disclosed that 162 phones lines have been recovered from suspect. The officer who pleaded anonymity said; “More discoveries have been made during investigation. On Wednesday, we discovered that Evans still […]

The post 162 dubiously registered SIM cards and phones recovered from Billionaire Kidnap Kingpin Evans appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

