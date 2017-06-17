17 Confirmed Dead, Scores Injured After 5 Female Suicide Bombers Attack Borno Village

The Borno State Police Command has confirmed that 17 persons, including five female suicide bombers, were killed with several others injured in a multiple attacks which took place in Kofa Community on Sunday.

According to a press release signed by the spokesman of the command, Victor Isuku, the five female suicide bombers besieged a settlement, Kofa in Konduga Local Government Area of the troubled state, wreaking havoc.

He said the suicide bombers were all killed with 12 other persons in the explosions that also got 11 others injured.

The statement read: “Multiple suicide bomb attacks happened Sunday 18/6/2017, at about 2030hrs, five female suicide bombers detonated IED strapped to their bodies in Kofa community, which is about 8km from maiduguri town and situated along Maiduguri- Konduga road. “The first suicide bomber, detonated near a mosque, killing seven persons. The second detonated in a house killing five persons. “While two other suicide bombers detonated within the same vicinity, killing themselves only. “A total of seventeen persons including the five suicide bombers died, while eleven persons sustained injuries and were rushed to University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital. “EOD team were mobilised to the scene and normalcy has since been restored.”

Also confirming the incident, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) northeast region spokesman, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, said two female suicide bombers tried to get into the camp but were thwarted by security personnel.

“Two other female suicide bombers also detonated their explosives at the adjoining Dalori Kofa village, where they killed 16 people,” he added in a statement.

Earlier tolls given by local people said at least 12 or 13 people had been killed but Abdulkadir said three of those injured and taken to hospital had since died.

“The 16 does not include the bombers,” he told AFP.

The post 17 Confirmed Dead, Scores Injured After 5 Female Suicide Bombers Attack Borno Village appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

