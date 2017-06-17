Pages Navigation Menu

17 Now Confirmed Dead in London Fire Accident

Posted on Jun 15, 2017

A day after the terrible Grenfell Tower fire, the Metropolitan Police has announced on Twitter that the number of fatalities has risen from the initial 6 to 17. The official twitter account of the Metropolitan Police in the tweet has also said that the number of fatalities may again rise, with 37 people still in the hospital, 17 […]

Hello. Add your message here.