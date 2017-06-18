Pages Navigation Menu

18 Inmates Released After Spending Over 30 Years in Kirikiri Prison

18 inmates at the Kirikiri prison, who included 15 male and 3 females serving life sentences for various offenses, and having spent more than 30 years in incarceration, were recommended for immediate release by the Council on compassionate grounds after Governor Ambode approved the order. Speaking at the small handing over ceremony held at the hall of […]

