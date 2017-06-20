Pages Navigation Menu

188,588 voters endorse the recall of Dino Melaye

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

52.3 percent of the total number of registered voters in Kogi West senatorial district have approved the recall of Sen. Dino Melaye from the Senate, the result was announced on Monday in Lokoja by the Special Adviser to the state governor on political affairs, Mr Pius Kolawole while addressing party members from the district. He …

