Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

19 mobile phones found inside bodies of 3 prisoners (Photos)

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Three prisoners were found with 19 mobile phones inside their bodies after setting off a metal detector. The group were given X-rays after they set off a metal detector during a check in a jail in Presidente Bernardes, in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo. One had five small mobile phones in his rear, and […]

The post 19 mobile phones found inside bodies of 3 prisoners (Photos) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.