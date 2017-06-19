Pages Navigation Menu

19-Year Old Absconds with her 2-Month Old Baby She Allegedly tried to Kill

Posted on Jun 15, 2017

A 19-year-old lady Ayomide Adebayo who had been arrested by the Lagos State Police for dumping her two month old baby in a bush has once again absconded with the baby. Ayomide was said to have been impregnated by an apprentice named Martins Tewogbade, whose parents had rejected the child after Ayomide had her on the 30th […]

