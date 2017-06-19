19-Year Old Absconds with her 2-Month Old Baby She Allegedly tried to Kill

A 19-year-old lady Ayomide Adebayo who had been arrested by the Lagos State Police for dumping her two month old baby in a bush has once again absconded with the baby. Ayomide was said to have been impregnated by an apprentice named Martins Tewogbade, whose parents had rejected the child after Ayomide had her on the 30th […]

The post 19-Year Old Absconds with her 2-Month Old Baby She Allegedly tried to Kill appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

