19 Year Old Mum Arrested For Dumping Baby Inside Bush in Ikorodu, Goes Missing

A 19-year-old mother identified as Ayomide Adebayo who was arrested for allegedly dumping her two-month-old baby in a bush in the Ikorodu area of Lagos state has gone missing, Vanguard reports.

Adebayo, a secondary school drop-out, gave birth on April 30 with the aid of a local birth attendant in the neighbourhood.

She was reportedly impregnated by one Martins Tewogbade, who was traced to the

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

