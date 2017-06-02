Pages Navigation Menu

2 Cities, 1 Night! Heineken #ChampionTheMatch With Fans In Port Harcourt And Lagos

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Life Style, Sports | 0 comments

Heineken, in its tradition, treated fans to a sensational match night as the 2016/2017 edition of the UEFA Champions League came to a close with Real Madrid beating Juventus to lift the trophy.

Real Madrid took the Champions League title for a record 12th time after defeating Italian side, Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff, Wales.

The premium beer brand treated guests to a VVIP UCL experience in an exclusive and relaxing atmosphere in Port Harcourt at Higi Haga Bar, Trans Amadi, and Bay Lounge, Lekki in Lagos.

The experience continued with an after-party featuring exciting performances by artiste, Burna Boy, superstar DJs, Big N and Neptune.

Burna Boy performing at the Heineken UCL After-Party

Senior Brand Manager, Heineken, Ngozi Nwonji, Adebola Williams, Bolanle Olukanni #ChampionTheMatch

