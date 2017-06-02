2 Cities, 1 Night! Heineken #ChampionTheMatch With Fans In Port Harcourt And Lagos

Heineken, in its tradition, treated fans to a sensational match night as the 2016/2017 edition of the UEFA Champions League came to a close with Real Madrid beating Juventus to lift the trophy.

Real Madrid took the Champions League title for a record 12th time after defeating Italian side, Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff, Wales.

The premium beer brand treated guests to a VVIP UCL experience in an exclusive and relaxing atmosphere in Port Harcourt at Higi Haga Bar, Trans Amadi, and Bay Lounge, Lekki in Lagos.

The experience continued with an after-party featuring exciting performances by artiste, Burna Boy, superstar DJs, Big N and Neptune.

The post 2 Cities, 1 Night! Heineken #ChampionTheMatch With Fans In Port Harcourt And Lagos appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

