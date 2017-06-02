2 South African communities issue quit notice to Nigerians

The Nigeria Union in South Africa on Wednesday accused two communities in that country of ordering Nigerians residing within their territories to leave. The President of the union, Mr Ikechukwu Anyene, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone from Pretoria that the Kuruman community in Northern Cape Province gave Nigerians till Friday to leave. Anyene also said that the Klaafontein community, Extension 5, Johannesburg, directed landlords not to renew the rent of Nigerians in the area.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

