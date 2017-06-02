2 toddlers die after mom intentionally left them in hot car for 15 hours

19-year-old Amanda Hawkins was charged with two counts of endangering a child, for reportedly leaving her two toddlers who were found dead in a hot car for 15 hours. It was gathered that Amanda and a 16-year-old male friend initially took the children to Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrsville, but the girls were found […]

