20 Whistleblowers Receive N375.8m from FG

Twenty Whistleblowers whose information led to the recovery of N11.6bn, have received N375.8m, the Federal Government has said. Punch reports that the disclosure was made in a statement released by Salisu Dambatta, the Director of Information, Ministry of Finance. Dambatta said that the payment was only for recovered assets that were declared free of legal disputes by the […]

The post 20 Whistleblowers Receive N375.8m from FG appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

