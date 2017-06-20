20-year-old kidnaps father with friends

•Collects N1million ransom

20-year-old Ibrahim Babatunde has narrated how he connived with two of his friends to kidnap his father for money.

Speaking to a shocked gathering at the Eleyele police headquarters, Ibadan over the weekend, Babatunde said he and his three other friends released his father three days after holding him hostage in the bush following payment of N1million ransom by relations.

The senior Babatunde was kidnapped in his native Igboora town with the assistance of his son’s friends Babuga Salihu (20), Aura Sands, 20 and Amuda Yusufu, 19.

Babatunde, who led the gang, said his father’s insensitive attitude towards the welfare and upkeep of the children informed the act.

“We are many because my father married many wives and he doesn’t care for our upkeep.

“We are left by my father to fend for ourselves and he never cared how we are eating.

“So, I think the only way to get money out of him is to organise for his abduction and force him to part with the money,” he explained.

He blamed the devil for the crime, saying his father spent three days in the bush before the family rallied to pay the ransom.

Commissioner of Police Abiodun Odude told newsmen Alhaji Aliyu Babatunde was abducted on his way to Gbogbolowo camp in Igboora at about 6pm on May 17.

“The victim was eventually taken to an unknown place where he was kept for some days by his abductors who later demanded ransom as a condition for his release.

“Initial arrest of one of the suspects by combined efforts of the local vigilante group and the police, and further discreet investigation carried out by operatives of the Special Squad led to subsequent arrest of the kingpin and other members of the gang at their various criminal hide outs in the state,” he stated.

The post 20-year-old kidnaps father with friends appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

