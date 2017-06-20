20-year-old man arrested for raping deaf & dumb virgin

A 20-year-old man, Nurudeen Akintoye, has been arrested by Ogun State Police Command for allegedly raping a deaf and dumb girl‎. The police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told PREMIUM TIMES that the suspect committed the crime after he lured the victim into a bush. He said the incident happened on June 7 at about 9.45 p.m. […]

The post 20-year-old man arrested for raping deaf & dumb virgin appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

