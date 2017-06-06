Pages Navigation Menu

2017-2020: Board assures speedy enactment of minerals’ fund

CHAIRMAN of Minerals Development Board, Alhaji Uba Malami has assured Nigerians of a speedy establishment of the Solid Minerals Development Fund, SMDF, to achieve federal government’s strategy in the mining sector. The chairman spoke in Abuja yesterday while recalling the inauguration of the board members by the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode […]

