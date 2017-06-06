2017: Anambra monarch joins gov race – The Punch
2017: Anambra monarch joins gov race
The traditional ruler of Awka-Etiti in Idemili-South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe Angus Ojukwu, has joined the November 18 governorship race in the state. Ojukwu said he would contest the poll on the platform of the Mega Progressive …
