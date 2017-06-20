2017 budget and the expensive government

THE BUSINESS dictionary defined budget as “an estimate of costs, revenues, and resources over a specified period, reflecting a reading of future financial conditions and goals”. The online business dictionary also affirmed that budget is one of the most important administrative tools. A budget, it argued, serves also as a plan of action for achieving […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

