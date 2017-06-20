2017 budget: FG set to release N350bn for capital projects- Adeosun

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun said that the Federal Government was ready to release N350 billion, being the first tranche for implementation of the 2017 budget. Adeosun said this on Monday in Abuja at the public presentation of 2017 Appropriation Act. She said that the Federal Government had enough cash available to immediately…

The post 2017 budget: FG set to release N350bn for capital projects- Adeosun appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

