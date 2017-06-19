Pages Navigation Menu

2017 budget: FG to construct, rehabilitate 65 roads

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Budget | 0 comments

The Federal Government has set aside N10 billion for the construction and rehabilitation of over 65 roads and bridges to enhance transportation system in the country. The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma, disclosed this at the public presentation of the 2017 Appropriation Act on “ Budget of Recovery and Growth’’…

