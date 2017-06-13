2017 budget: Osinbajo hits N/Assembly for inserting new projects – Daily Trust

Pages Navigation Menu

2017 budget: Osinbajo hits N/Assembly for inserting new projects

2017 budget: Osinbajo hits N/Assembly for inserting new projects
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday said the National Assembly has no right to introduce new projects or modify those contained in an appropriation bill. Osinbajo said the Executive was disappointed in the legislature for delaying the passage of
