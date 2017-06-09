Pages Navigation Menu

2017 budget will be signed next week – Dogara

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has disclosed that the 2017 budget will be signed into law next week. Dogara made this known on the floor of the House on Friday. He also expressed delight that the House has kept to its promise to carry out a Budget reform that will ensure […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

