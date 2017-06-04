2017 Budget will Sink Recession in Nigeria, Senator Alimikhena

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- DEPUTY Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Francis Alimikhena,APC, Edo North has said that if the 2017 budget is implemented faithfully, it would sink the present economic recession being experienced in the country and bring Nigeria out of hardship.

Speaking at the weekend in Auchi during his second phase of empowerment programme and Mid-Term Constituency briefing, Senator Alimikhena promised never to leave any stone unturned to ensure that what is due to the people of Edo North get to them.

Senator Alimikhena who expressed confidence in the 2017 budget, said “Government is interested efficient and effective implementation of Budget as a Vehicle for speedily moving the country away from the current recession. The APC Politics is politics of development and the true change will be visible for all to behold before the end of Buhari’s administration.

“I am not in the Senate to represent myself but my people and the interest of my people in the areas of employment assistance and facilitation has been paramount among other priorities.”

According to him, contributing to making good laws for the good governance of Nigeria, he disclosed that he also attracted infrastructural Projects to the area like the Construction of the Kidney Dialysis Centre in Auchi General Hospital, the ongoing Construction of Akoko-Edo Township Roads, ongoing construction of the Fugar, Ayogwiri Agenebode road, block of classroom in various schools, portable water and electricity across Edo North which are already completed while others are ongoing.

While expressing his capacity in restoring the lost glory of Edo North in terms of effective senatorial representation, Senator Alimikhena outlined some Bills and Motions that he has personally sponsored and co sponsored in the 8th Senate for the interest and well being of Nigerians particularly the less privileged and the physically challenged.

A statement by his personal assistant, Benjamin Atu said that high lightof the Senatorial empowerment programme was the presentation of empowerment Items to beneficiaries by the Deputy Governor of Edo State Comrade Philip Shaibu.

