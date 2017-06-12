2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic Results & Leaderboard

Daniel Berger has won the 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic with a 1 shot lead and a score of 10 under par at the TPC Southwind.

2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic Results

The 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic results, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.

Positions Players Total Strokes Scores 1st Daniel Berger 270 -10 2nd Charl Schwartzel 271 -9 2nd Meen Whee Kim 271 -9 4th Billy Horschel 272 -8 4th Braden Thornberry 272 -8 4th Chez Reavie 272 -8 4th Kevin Chappell 272 -8 4th Rafael Cabrera Bello 272 -8 9th Phil Mickelson 273 -7 10th Harris English 274 -6 10th Adam Scott 274 -6 10th Steve Wheatcroft 274 -6 10th Dominic Bozzelli 274 -6 10th David Hearn 274 -6 10th Chad Campbell 274 -6 10th Ben Crane 274 -6 10th Stewart Cink 274 -6 18th Grayson Murray 275 -5 18th Trey Mullinax 275 -5 18th Joel Dahmen 275 -5 18th Fabian Gomez 275 -5 18th Matt Jones 275 -5 18th Luke List 275 -5 24th Julian Etulain 276 -4 24th Francesco Molinari 276 -4 24th Derek Fathauer 276 -4 27th Graeme McDowell 277 -3 27th Seamus Power 277 -3 27th Matt Every 277 -3 27th Kyle Stanley 277 -3 31st Kyle Reifers 278 -2 31st Brandon Hagy 278 -2 31st Ian Poulter 278 -2 31st Robert Streb 278 -2 31st Kevin Tway 278 -2 31st Tyrone van Aswegen 278 -2 37th Russell Knox 279 -1 37th Ryan Brehm 279 -1 37th Spencer Levin 279 -1 37th Andres Gonzales 279 -1 37th Michael Putnam 279 -1 37th Brian Campbell 279 -1 37th Seung-yul Noh 279 -1 37th Cameron Tringale 279 -1 37th Scott Stallings 279 -1 37th Brooks Koepka 279 -1 47th K.J. Choi 280 E 47th Danny Lee 280 E 47th Mark Hubbard 280 E 47th Ryan Armour 280 E 47th Retief Goosen 280 E 52nd Greg Owen 281 1 52nd Zac Blair 281 1 52nd Will MacKenzie 281 1 52nd Alex Cejka 281 1 52nd Scott Brown 281 1 52nd J.B. Holmes 281 1 52nd Xander Schauffele 281 1 52nd Will Wilcox 281 1 60th Ben Martin 282 2 60th Ernie Els 282 2 60th Michael Thompson 282 2 60th Brett Drewitt 282 2 60th Sebastian Munoz 282 2 65th Roberto Castro 283 3 65th Chris Stroud 283 3 67th John Huh 284 4 68th Nick Watney 285 5 68th Tag Ridings 285 5 68th Steven Alker 285 5 71st Rick Lamb 289 9

The post 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic Results & Leaderboard appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

