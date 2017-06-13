2017 JAMB Change of Course & Institution Begins- (Check Procedure)

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB change of Institution/Course has commenced. Everything you need to know about the process is available here. This is to inform all the candidates who made mistakes while filling their forms during the 2017 UTME Registration that they can now make corrections for their Choices of Institution/Course. JAMB CHANGE OF …

The post 2017 JAMB Change of Course & Institution Begins- (Check Procedure) appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

