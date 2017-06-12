2017 Lyoness Open Results & Leaderboard

Dylan Frittelli has won the 2017 Lyoness Open with a 1 shot lead and a score of 12 under par at the Diamond Country Club.

2017 Lyoness Open Results

The 2017 Lyoness Open results, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.

Positions Players Total Strokes Scores 1st Dylan Frittelli 276 -12 2nd Mikko Korhonen 277 -11 2nd David Horsey 277 -11 2nd Jbe’ Kruger 277 -11 5th Richard McEvoy 278 -10 6th Johan Carlsson 279 -9 7th Lucas Bjerregaard 281 -7 7th Joost Luiten 281 -7 7th Sepp Straka 281 -7 10th A-Shun Wu 282 -6 10th Matt Wallace 282 -6 10th Ricardo Gonzalez 282 -6 10th Felipe Aguilar 282 -6 10th Nino Bertasio 282 -6 15th Graeme Storm 283 -5 15th Bernd Wiesberger 283 -5 15th Alexander Bjork 283 -5 15th Simon Forsstrom 283 -5 15th Craig Lee 283 -5 20th Maximilian Kieffer 284 -4 20th Austin Connelly 284 -4 20th Roope Kakko 284 -4 23rd Paul Maddy 285 -3 23rd Ryan Fox 285 -3 23rd Ryan Mccarthy 285 -3 23rd Julian Suri 285 -3 23rd Matthew Baldwin 285 -3 28th Florian Fritsch 286 -2 28th Jens Dantorp 286 -2 28th Phachara Khongwatmai 286 -2 28th Ashley Chesters (a) 286 -2 28th Gary Stal 286 -2 28th Carlos Pigem 286 -2 34th Daniel Im 287 -1 34th Joel Stalter 287 -1 34th Duncan Stewart 287 -1 34th Jurrian Van der vaart 287 -1 38th Ryan Evans 288 E 38th Haydn Porteous 288 E 38th Stephen Gallacher 288 E 38th Oscar Stark 288 E 38th Oliver Fisher 288 E 43rd Zander Lombard 289 1 43rd Eddie Pepperell 289 1 43rd Matthias Schwab 289 1 43rd Terry Pilkadaris 289 1 47th Miguel Tabuena 290 2 47th Mark Foster 290 2 47th Niclas Johansson 290 2 47th Robert Dinwiddie 290 2 47th Marcus Armitage 290 2 52nd Paul Waring 291 3 52nd Simon Khan 291 3 52nd Ricardo Santos 291 3 52nd Trevor Fisher Jr 291 3 52nd Oliver Wilson 291 3 57th Laurie Canter 292 4 57th Kristoffer Broberg 292 4 57th Y.E. Yang 292 4 57th Borja Etchart gonzalez 292 4 57th Matthew Southgate 292 4 57th Brett Rumford 292 4 63rd Steve Webster 294 6 64th Richard Bland 296 8 65th Gary Boyd 297 9 65th Charlie Ford 297 9

