2017 N-Power hits 753,307 applicants

753,307 have registered for this year’s N-Power job recruitment scheme as at June 18, thus exceeding the total number of both graduate and non-graduate applicants in 2016 by 2,307. This information was disclosed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job creation, Mr Afolabi Imoukhuede, disclosed this in Asaba, Delta, on Sunday describing the …

