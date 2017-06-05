2017 Nordea Masters Results & Leaderboard
Renato Paratore has won the 2017 Nordea Masters with a 1 shot lead and a score of 11 under par at the Barsebäck Golf & Country Club.
|Positions
|Players
|Total Strokes
|Scores
|1st
|Renato Paratore
|281
|-11
|2nd
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|282
|-10
|2nd
|Chris Wood
|282
|-10
|4th
|George Coetzee
|283
|-9
|4th
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|283
|-9
|6th
|Matthieu Pavon
|284
|-8
|7th
|Jamie Donaldson
|285
|-7
|8th
|Marcel Siem
|286
|-6
|8th
|Andrew Sullivan
|286
|-6
|8th
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|286
|-6
|8th
|Austin Connelly
|286
|-6
|8th
|Eddie Pepperell
|286
|-6
|8th
|Jeunghun Wang
|286
|-6
|8th
|Benjamin Hebert
|286
|-6
|15th
|Christofer Blomstrand
|287
|-5
|15th
|Bradley Dredge
|287
|-5
|15th
|Lee Westwood
|287
|-5
|15th
|Alex Noren
|287
|-5
|15th
|Alexander Levy
|287
|-5
|15th
|Max Orrin
|287
|-5
|21st
|Scott Jamieson
|288
|-4
|21st
|Ryan Fox
|288
|-4
|21st
|Jordan Smith
|288
|-4
|21st
|Niklas Lemke
|288
|-4
|21st
|Gregory Bourdy
|288
|-4
|26th
|Henrik Stenson
|289
|-3
|26th
|ChinaHao-tong Li
|289
|-3
|26th
|Julien Guerrier
|289
|-3
|26th
|PortugalJose Filipe Lima
|289
|-3
|30th
|Nathan Kimsey
|290
|-2
|30th
|David Lipsky
|290
|-2
|30th
|Richard Green
|290
|-2
|30th
|Kristoffer Broberg
|290
|-2
|30th
|S.s.p Chawrasia
|290
|-2
|30th
|Alejandro Canizares
|290
|-2
|36th
|Paul Waring
|291
|-1
|36th
|Johan Edfors
|291
|-1
|36th
|Richie Ramsay
|291
|-1
|36th
|Eduardo De La Riva
|291
|-1
|36th
|Jaco Van Zyl
|291
|-1
|41st
|Tom Lewis
|292
|E
|41st
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|292
|E
|41st
|Laurie Canter
|292
|E
|41st
|Sebastian Soderberg
|292
|E
|41st
|Shiv Kapur
|292
|E
|41st
|Graeme Storm
|292
|E
|47th
|Rikard Karlberg
|293
|1
|47th
|Adrien Bernadet
|293
|1
|47th
|Jens Fahrbring
|293
|1
|47th
|Scott Hend
|293
|1
|47th
|Richard Sterne
|293
|1
|47th
|Sebastien Gros
|293
|1
|53rd
|Thongchai Jaidee
|294
|2
|53rd
|Stephen Gallacher
|294
|2
|53rd
|Richard Bland
|294
|2
|53rd
|Jeff Winther
|294
|2
|57th
|Simon Dyson
|295
|3
|57th
|Nacho Elvira
|295
|3
|57th
|Sam Brazel
|295
|3
|57th
|ChileFelipe Aguilar
|295
|3
|57th
|Daniel Brooks
|295
|3
|62nd
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|296
|4
|62nd
|Lasse Jensen
|296
|4
|62nd
|Peter Hanson
|296
|4
|65th
|Matthew Southgate
|297
|5
|65th
|Zander Lombard
|297
|5
|65th
|Andrew Dodt
|297
|5
|68th
|Joakim Lagergren
|298
|6
|68th
|Oliver Gillberg
|298
|6
|70th
|Fredrik Nilehn
|299
|7
|71st
|Pelle Edberg
|302
|10
|72nd
|Matteo Manassero
|304
|12
